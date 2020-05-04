Christina Powell is staying optimistic and busy during her unorthodox senior year at Brenham High School. You may recognize her from Friday night football games at Cub Stadium conducting the Brenham High School Cub Band as head drum major.

Powell is taking her leadership skills with her to college at the University of Texas at San Antonio with dreams of going into the medical field.

With some extra time on her hands, Christina spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about all things high school:

Parents: Willie and Angela Powell

What organizations are you involved in? Band, National Honors Society, Health Occupations Students of America, CMA, Academic UIL, working at Walmart

What are your plans after high school? To attend the University of Texas at San Antonio and major in biology.

Who is your favorite teacher and why? All of them! They all taught me so many valuable things.

What is your favorite memory from high school? Walking out on the football field to the “American Pride” with 150 of my closest friends.

What will you miss most from high school? My sweet friends that aren’t the same age as me.

What is something about you that most people do not know? I used to do Belles and band simultaneously on Friday nights

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Somewhere in my residency, getting a feel for what I want to focus on as a physician.

How are you spending your time away from school due to COVID-19? Doing schoolwork, essential working and keeping in touch with my friends

What gives you hope in these uncertain times? Knowing that this is the end of something great, but it’s the start of something greater!