City of Brenham Parks and Recreation is asking residents to practice social distancing.

Social distancing involves “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance” whenever possible to limit the ability of the virus to spread. Social distancing is not the same as self-quarantine or isolation, two other practices being utilized to minimize the coronavirus spread.

The key difference is that a quarantine or isolation restricts the movement of people within a certain area or zone to limit transferring and spreading an infection. Social distancing places no such locational constraints, rather it is a behavioral practice to lower the risk in most circumstances.

“Parks are a great place to practice social distancing while burning off energy and getting fresh air,” Director of Public Works Dane Rau said. “We believe that parks and trails can continue to be used in a safe manner that allows people to enjoy the benefits these spaces provide.”

If you’re planning to visit a local park, we strongly encourage all users to follow these recommendations.

• Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.

• Follow Center for Disease Control (CDC’s) guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails.

• Follow CDC guidance on the recommended size of social gatherings, no more than 10 people, including playscapes, pick-up sports, and other group hangouts, and maintain proper physical distance.

• Observe CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet from others.

• Play in the open spaces with your loved ones.

• Bring your own play equipment and take it with you when you leave.

• While on trails, warn other users of your presence and as you pass, and step aside to let others pass.

The city will keep parks, trails and open spaces accessible as long as it is safe to do so. Local parks have always served as places where people can find respite and seek peace and restoration. These places are needed now more than ever. Our parks staff is working hard to maintain these spaces and keep them safe, accessible and benefiting our community during these challenging times.

Let us all do our part to use them in a way that respects each other and public health guidance.

For updates visit the city of Brenham website and Brenham Parks and Recreation Facebook page.