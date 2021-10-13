Faith Mission, in partnership with Pastor James McDonald of Main Street Baptist Church and the Department of State Health Services, will hold a community event Saturday for praise and vaccinations against COVID-19.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dr. Bobbie Dietrich Memorial Amphitheater in Hohlt Park, the group will host “Praise in the Park” featuring singers and guest speakers. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available upon registration at bit.ly/3vamwKY and 25 of each vaccine will be distributed. Registration is not required, and vaccines will be given on a first come, first serve basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.