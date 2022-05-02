The Chappell Hill Garden Club is preparing for a garden party for moms to enjoy on their day.
On Saturday, the club will host its Mother's Day garden party at Gold Heart Ranch, beginning at 10 a.m. Visitors will be able to tour the ranch and garden as well as participate in wine tasting by Texas Star Winery.
