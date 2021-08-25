Those who wish to participate in the 153rd Washington County Fair are running out of time to register.
According to Dean Fuchs with the Washington County Fair, online registration is open those who wish to sign their child up for mutton bustin has opened. Spots for participants are still available for all three nights, Sept. 15-17. Finals night will be held Sept. 18 with the top riders from previous nights returning for their chance to win.
