From left, Kimberly Haren-Overgaard, Ron Haren, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Loretta Vierus-Haren and Brian Haren stand inside the House Chamber of the Texas State Capital as LRKB Ranch is recognized as a 2021 Texas Department of Agriculture Family Land Heritage honoree.
Courtesy photo
Herman and Augusta Vierus purchased 114.57 acres of land in 1894 when they moved from Germany to Washington County. This purchase was the start of LRKB Ranch.
When Loretta Haren received family land after her father’s death in the 1980s, she never imagined one day she would stand at the state’s capital as a Family Land Heritage honoree. But on Nov. 3, she found herself doing just so.
“I didn’t know this was even available,” Haren said about the recognition. “For 127 years, we have had the farm. Hopefully, we will keep it in the family forever and when it celebrates 150 and 200, my kids will be able to be recognized.
