Two public hearings are set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. during Commissioners Court in the Washington County Courthouse Annex.
The public hearings are to receive comments regarding requests to reduce the speed limit to 35 mph on Strangmeiser Road from Highway 36 to North Berlin Road in Precinct 3 and on Nixon Lake Road from U.S. 290 to Sandtown Road in Precinct 4.
