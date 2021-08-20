The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. in council chambers to hold two public hearings.
The first public hearing will be to discuss a request by Mischa L. Enos for a specific use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). This ADU would be in the R-2 mixed residential district on the property addressed as 503 W. Alamo Street, Lot 36A and 37A of the West Main Subdivision.
