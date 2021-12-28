Stocked pond

Bluestem Pond at Lake Somerville Birch Creek State Park has been stocked with rainbow trout.

 Alison Bryce/Banner-Press

Those wishing to catch rainbow trout have the opportunity at Lake Somerville Birch Creek State Park.

According to the state park, rainbow trout have been stocked in the Bluestem Pond which is located across from the park’s headquarters.

