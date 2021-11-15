Washington-on-the-Brazos will re-dedicate a historical marker honoring Andrew Robinson on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Andrew Robinson Sr. and his family arrived and settled in the area 200 years ago in 1821. In 1824, he received title to more than 9,000 acres of land and was made a captain in the colonial militia. The town of Washington was surveyed on his grant and he became a co-founder of it. By 1830, he was operating a ferry at La Bahia Crossing as well as a hotel and saloon. In 1835 he fought in the Battle of Gonzales, where his unit first carried into battle the original Lone Star flag made by Sarah Dodson.
