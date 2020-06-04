The people who have recovered from COVID-19 outnumbered the active patients in Washington County for the first time on Wednesday.
Washington County Joint Information Center (JIC) announced its 206th and 207th cases in two women, one from Brenham and one from Burton, in their 20s and 50s. The two are among the county’s 87 active cases. Six patients remain hospitalized, and 27 have died from complications with the virus.
