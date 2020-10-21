The 14th annual KidFish will be held this Saturday at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center.
Children will have the opportunity to attend fish school starting at 8:30 a.m. and learn the rules of fishing, conservation and respect for the environment. Students will have hands-on experience learning how to bait and cast properly as well as practice their knot tying skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.