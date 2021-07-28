The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley’s third annual Brazos valley Gives is officially set for Oct. 19. Non-profits are excited to be a part of this community-wide day of giving, especially after a time of great need and readiness to bring together our community of citizens.
Brazos Valley Gives is 18 hours of online giving that brings the region together on one day and as one community to raise critical funding and awareness for non-profit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. Non-profits from throughout the seven-county Brazos Valley region are invited to participate. Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts.
