The Texas General Land Office (GLO) disaster recovery team celebrated the completion of a multifamily housing complex Wednesday in Brenham that will mostly serve low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents.

The Oaks at Brenham was awarded $2,466,000 to build the new 10-unit affordable rental complex. The houses are either three or four bedrooms with garages and yards. Nearly 95% of these units are guaranteed for LMI residents, with seven of the 10 units dedicated to serving LMI tenants.

