Communications Director of the Texas General Land Office Brittany Eck cuts the ribbon to one of more than 80 projects across Brenham to bring affordable housing back after Hurricane Harvey partially or completely took some affordable housing offline.
Ten new homes for low-to-moderate income families are locates just north of Ava Drive here.
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
Staff of the Texas General Land Office tour one of the new builds in The Oaks at Brenham affordable rental subdivision.
The Texas General Land Office (GLO) disaster recovery team celebrated the completion of a multifamily housing complex Wednesday in Brenham that will mostly serve low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents.
The Oaks at Brenham was awarded $2,466,000 to build the new 10-unit affordable rental complex. The houses are either three or four bedrooms with garages and yards. Nearly 95% of these units are guaranteed for LMI residents, with seven of the 10 units dedicated to serving LMI tenants.
