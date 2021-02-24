AUSTIN — on Tuesday, Representative Ben Leman (R-Iola) filed House Bill 2080 to end the broken state requirement that taxpayers must first pay a tax assessment as determined to be owed by the Texas Comptroller before going to court, a policy often referred to as “pay to play.” Under current law, a taxpayer can only challenge a tax assessment in district court if the taxpayer has paid the assessment in full. While the statute provides an alternate path for those unable to pay, the standards are vague and the procedure is onerous for both taxpayers and the state.
“I appreciate Comptroller (Glenn) Hegar and his office for raising this issue to me and for working with us to ensure the interests of taxpayers are protected,” Leman said in a news release issued Tuesday. “Access to our justice system is one of the most fundamental rights we have as citizens. Taxpayers should not be forced to pay upfront, or claim to be indigent, on possible assessments owed prior to having their day in court.
