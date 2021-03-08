AUSTIN — Today, Rep. Ben Leman (R-Iola) filed legislation as part of a series of bills filed this legislative session by other legislators to allow the criminal justice division of the governor’s office to identify municipalities and counties that adopt budgets that reduce the funding or personnel allocated for law enforcement agencies.
“We have a duty to support the law enforcement community, who risk their lives to enforce the laws that keep us safe and we cannot let local governments forcibly put our citizens in harm’s way by defunding law enforcement,” said Leman. “I appreciate Governor (Greg) Abbott for backing the blue and making this issue a priority this Legislative Session. It is unfortunate that certain entities are choosing to decrease the budgets of local police departments in light of the protests and riots we saw last year. House Bill 3151 would create a clear definition to identify which local governments are reducing their police force and putting our citizens at danger.”
