The city of Brenham has engaged Community Development Strategies (CDS), a Houston-based company specializing in professional market and economic research, to perform a residential needs assessment. The project is funded by Brenham Community Development Corporation (BCDC).
When the city of Brenham adopted the Comprehensive Plan on Sept. 19, 2019 (Plan 2040), one item listed by community members as a concern of future growth was inadequate housing. The Comprehensive Plan is a long-range planning document identifying and prioritizing the city’s needs and goals for the next 20 years. The plan examines the needs of the community holistically to ensure that land uses are supported by infrastructure and facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.