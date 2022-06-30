The Independence Day holiday is a time to celebrate with family and friends. Remember it is illegal to shoot fireworks within the city limits.
Like other summer holidays, when the warm weather hits, there’s nothing better than the smell of food on the grill. Along with grilling, many celebrations will also include, camping, traveling, and fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.