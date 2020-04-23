Community members of Brenham are stepping up to help out small businesses in the area through donations to the Washington County COVID-19 Response Fund.

Nearly 30 applications have been submitted to the fund, created under the city of Brenham Community Projects Fund, Inc. (BCPF), a 501©(3) organization as of Wednesday. The fund, managed and administered by a fund oversight committee made of up Susan Cantey, Leon Toubin and John Barnhill, will begin disbursements to qualifying small businesses early next week.

“I am especially glad to be a part of this city of Brenham effort to help small businesses at this historic moment in our lifetimes,” Brenham City Council Member Susan Cantey said. “Once a small business owner in downtown Brenham, I have great empathy for entrepreneurs. Patience, perseverance and guts will win the day.”

Susan Cates, director of economic development said the fund was started to “provide grants to our most at-risk small businesses, those with fewer than 20 full-time employees.”

The fund has received approximately $15,000 to date. Qualifying small businesses may be granted anywhere from $500 to $3,000. From the 30 applicants, over $200,000 has been requested.

According to the fund website, “how a community responds to the health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may very well define who we are as a community for a very long time. Congress has dedicated $350 billion in small business recovery funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). However, the program is burdened by overwhelming demand and funds may not get to businesses in time to save our most at-risk small businesses: Our microenterprises with fewer than 20 employees.”

The intention is for the grants to provide bridge funding until money from the CARES Act is received by these small businesses. The number and amount of funds provided to small businesses will be determined by the donations received.

“There are no taxpayer dollars allocated to this fund,” Cates said when developing the non-profit. “This fund is 100% philanthropic funding. The people in Washington County are generous and support one another in times of need. We are providing a place for people to allocate their charitable giving when they want to support our small business community.”

If community members are interested in donating to this tax-deductible fund, additional information is available at BrenhamED.com/covidresponsefund or you can contact SCates@CityofBrenham.org or 979-337-7231.

For a business to qualify for the fund grants, they must:

• Have fewer than 20 full-time equivalent employees.

• Was a for-profit business, in good standing as of Jan. 31, 2020.

• Is able to demonstrate how the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the business.

• Has applied or is in the process of applying for federal funding through the CARES Act. If you have not yet applied, visit the Washington County/Brenham Economic Development website for more information.

The Washington County COVID-19 Response Fund operates as a forgivable loan program. The business applying for funds lists expenses for which they require assistance. Businesses that receive the loan (through ACH Direct Deposit) then pay the bill, provide proof of payment (often just a receipt), and the loan is forgiven.

Expenses that can be covered by the fund includes rent/mortgage, payroll, inventory and supplies, utilities or monthly debt payment for equipment or materials.

An application for businesses is available for download at BrenhamED.com/covidresponseapplication.