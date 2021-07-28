Brenham-Washington County Economic Development and Main Street Brenham released a video Wednesday targeting local artisans and makers for the retail incubator launching in the fall of 2021, YellowTruck Market.
The incubator team is currently looking for businesses within a 60-mile radius of Brenham already selling their products online or through a social media presence. The selection criteria includes products that fill downtown retail business gaps like men’s and children’s items, jewelry makers, bakers, merchandise designers, leather or wood crafters or other emerging maker businesses, and minority-owned businesses. The retail incubator will assist participating businesses with training, cost-sharing, rent and promotion.
