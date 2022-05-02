In the May 1 issue of the Banner-Press, a classroom at Brenham Junior High School was described as being used for math and woodshop in the article titled, "Citizens take final tour of BJHS before bond vote." This was what was told to the reporter on the tour. The Banner-Press was told on Monday that no such class exists, and that is instead an engineering class.
