With the pandemic, social injustice and looming anxiety surrounding the upcoming presidential election, 2020 has been a turbulent year. That’s why Frank Pain of Abilene is taking a trip across Texas ending in Oklahoma to raise money for scholarships for young minorities.
“After witnessing many negative and hate-filled acts, that left me with a hurt heart, I felt something had to be done to swing the pendulum back to the positive side of things. I was just as much a part of the problem as anyone. It seems we’ve come to the point where a simple disagreement results in losing life-long friends and acquaintances,” Pain said on his GoFundMe description of his project titled “Ride for Change.”
