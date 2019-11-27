Ring for a cause

Community members met to kick off the bell ringing season for the Salvation Army. From top, left, Pam Mossbarger and Tyler Renken. From bottom, left, Darron Smith, Gabby Renken, Candy Arth, Tee Dippel, Moriah Renken, Julie Renken and Kurt Alfred.
You’ll hear those Salvation Army bells jingling, ring tingle tingling too this Christmas season in front of the Brenham Walmart. Faith Mission, alongside Brenham National Bank and the Renken Family, who serve as the chair-family, kicked off the ringing season at The Cannery Tuesday.
This community fundraising event is being organized by Faith Mission, which serves as an extension unit of the Salvation Army. All donations collected in the red kettles will be used to help residents of Washington County throughout the year according to Pam Mossbarger, director of client services at Faith Mission.
