On Tuesday, the city of Brenham will have a contractor installing a water line crossing on Burleson Street. To perform the work, a section of Burleson Street will have to be shut down and traffic detoured. The section of Burleson Street that will be affected by the closure is from Autumn Rain to Lounge Road.
Construction work will be between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zones and traffic control will be present where work is taking place. City staff and contractors will work with residents to get access to residences throughout this process. Please be patient with our crews and work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.