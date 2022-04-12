WASHINGTON COUNTY — For the first time since 2019, the Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department was able to host its annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday afternoon.
The event, which began in 2015, was put on a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 8:47 am
