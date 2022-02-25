Round Top-Carmine Foundation Board President Jerry Schatte, Financial Officer Frank Williams, Round Top-Carmine Education Foundation Executive Director Linda Patterson, Adjutant Bruce Bockhorn, Chaplain Al Gross, Vice Commander Marvin Wessels, and Post Commander Lyn Reavis stand together as the post makes a donation of $1,500 to the foundation.
The American Legion Quade-Werchan Post No. 338 and Ladies Auxiliary participated in the Round Top-Carmine Education Foundation “Small Town, Big Hearts Fundraiser” held on Feb. 5. During the event the post presented a check to the foundation in the amount of $1,500.
For the past seven years the post has partnered with the Round Top-Carmine Education Foundation to support their efforts. During this time the post has contributed a total of $12,000 to the organization in support of the school district and their students.
