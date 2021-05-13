AUSTIN — Washington County, Burton and Brenham all saw increases in their sales tax rebates this month.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for May, 28.4% more than in May 2020. These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.
