Local sales taxes taxes are going down in Washington County, but up in some surrounding areas as the pandemic picks and chooses how it will affect area economies.
According to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, April’s tax allocations for Washington County were down almost 17% to $208,826.91 compared to $250,853.11 this same time last year. So far this year, Washington County has been allocated $994,062.85. That’s also down about 6% compared to this time last year. Brenham’s and Burton’s sales tax allocations for April are both down. Brenham will receive about $475,493 compared to $543,746 this time last year, a loss of about 12%. Brenham’s year-to-date sales tax allocation is down slightly to about $2.22 million.
Burton’s April sales tax allocation is down too, receiving about $5,576 compared to $6,059 this same time last year for a loss of almost 8%. So far this year, Burton has been allocated $27,505 down from $28,012 this same time last year for a loss of almost 2%.
In neighboring Brazos County, sales tax allocations are up a bit. The comptroller says their net April payment will be about $1.4 million compared to about $1.37 million compared to this same time last year.
Fayette County’s April allocations are down about 9% — $157,879 compared to about $173,444 this same time last year. Fayette County’s year-to-date allocations so far are $702,174 compared to $677,532 this same time last year, a loss of about 3%
Burleson County’s April allocations are upbeat 23% — $138,914 compared to about $112,773. Burleson’s year-to-date payments are up too — about $558,660 so far compared to about $454,218 this same time last year for a gain of about 23%.
Waller saw big gains for April receiving about $505,272 compared to $241,832 this same time last year for a gain of about 108%. Waller’s year-to-date payments are also up to about $1.46 million compared to about $981,900 by this same time last year for a gan of almost 50%.
Lee County saw the most growth of any in the Banner-Press’ coverage area with both monthly and year-to-date payments coming in at about 200% growth. Lee saw $278,398 for the month of April, up about 211% compared to $89,342 this same time last year. Lee’s year-to-date allocations are about $1.3 million compared to about $435,876, a jump of about 198%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.