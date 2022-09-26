On Sept. 9, the Chappell Hill Water Supply Corporation initiated a Go Fund Me page to support their “Save the Water Tower” campaign. The iconic water tower is in serious need of repair. Built-in 1967, the water tower has provided water for customers in the Chappell Hill area for over 55 years.
These customers include both residential and business entities. There is not a shortage of water, but the storage and delivery of the water are the issues. The water supply corporation has grant applications with the TWDB (Texas Water Development Board) and LCRA (Lower Colorado River Authority). Still, the grant requests can take several months before making a decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.