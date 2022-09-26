Businesses downtown are participating in the Main Street Brenham’s 19{sup}th{/sup} Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza.
This year, there were 31 entries, and voting is available. Ballots are available at sponsoring merchant locations and at the Visitor Center at 115 West Main Street. Completed ballots must be turned in at the Visitor Center.
