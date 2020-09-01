As Texans wish for cooler days amid daily heat advisories, Main Street Brenham is getting the town ready to welcome fallen leaves and pumpkin-spice-everything with the 2020 Scarecrow Extravaganza.
Local business, clubs, classrooms, individuals and families are invited to participate in Brenham’s 17th annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. The object is to create a whimsical and fun scarecrow to be on display in downtown Brenham this fall. Designs can be as plain or as elaborate as the designer likes. The city of Brenham just asks for participants to have fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.