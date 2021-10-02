Voting for the 18th annual Main Street Brenham Scarecrow Extravaganza is now open.
Whimsical, comical and educational scarecrows can be found at many local businesses in the downtown district. Residents and visitors are invited to take a stroll downtown and vote on their favorite scarecrow displays.
