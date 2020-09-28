Brenham ISD has a second positive case of COVID-19, its second in seven days, after the district confirmed a Brenham Middle School student tested positive.
In a notice sent to parents and guardians Monday afternoon, the affected student was last on the BMS campus Friday. The student is currently in quarantine while BISD conducts a case investigation. As per the district’s COVID-19 action plan, the student will remain in quarantine for 10 days after the start of symptoms and 24 hours after fever and symptoms related to the virus have resolved.
