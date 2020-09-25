The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program is no more at the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Center due to unreliable delivery from DiMare Fresh, a food supplier out of Houston.
According to Toy Kurtz, Executive Director of the Washington County Healthy Living Association, DiMare Fresh has stopped replying to emails and calls from WCHLA. Though DiMare Fresh has successfully delivered orders in the past, the Sept. 3 food distribution fell through, and now the pickup scheduled for Sept. 30 is cancelled due to no communication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.