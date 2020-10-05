After a rough patch with a former food distributor, the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center will resume the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program in October after signing a new contract.
These boxes of food will be twice the size of the earlier produce boxes. They will contain milk and dairy products, precooked chicken, lunch meat or hot dogs and fresh fruit and vegetables. The senior center will be giving out more than 1,000 boxes. There is no age restriction or qualification residents must have.
