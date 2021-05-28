From left, Laura Sparks loads food into a truck with the help of Nancy Davis, Caroline Pascuzzi and Willy Dillworth here at the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center in March of this year. The distribution was part of the center’s food assistance program.
The Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center will reopen on June 7 after 14 months of closure due to the COVID pandemic.
The senior center is excited to be able to provide meals and activities for seniors once again. Hours will be limited to 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activity rooms will not be available during June but hopefully will be in July.
