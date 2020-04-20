Nothing will stop the symphony inside Rachel Draehn’s head, not even a global pandemic.

Draehn, a Brenham High School senior, has her sights sight to be a life-long musician and will get her start locally at Blinn College in the fall.

“I used to watch a lot of animated movies and I loved the soundtracks,” Draehn said. This opened the doors for her to want pursue music composition in college.

Though her band directors helped her want to pursue a future in music, she feels it was always her path to take, alongside her trusty French horn.

During her free time, she is still practicing like many of her colleagues who miss the band hall and the people inside of it.

“What are you going to do? I could be negative about everything, but I’m going to make the best of the situation,” she said.

With some extra time on her hands, Rachel spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, band and COVID-19:

Parents: James and Gina Draehn

What organizations are you involved in: Marching band, symphonic band.

What are your plans after high school: Blinn College then UT Knoxville for a double major in music composition and music education.

Who is your favorite teacher and why: Mrs. Markos because she works with students and genuinely cares about them.

What is your favorite memory from high school: Cub Band trips.

What will you miss most from high school: Having a daily schedule already planned out for me.

What is something about you that most people do not know: I’m not as uptight as I seem.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Settled into my career and loving life.

How are you spending your time away from school due to COVID-19: Practicing my horn and playing video games.

What gives you hope in these uncertain times: My faith in God and knowing everything will be OK.