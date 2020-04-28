Not many people find their passion in 4th grade, but for Brenham High School senior Carter Rybarski, the saxophone and band are just that.

Carter plans on attending West Texas A&M University in Canyon to pursue a career in music education with the goal of being a high school band director. By his sophomore year, Carter said he knew this was the path he needed to take. He takes away many accolades from his years in Brenham, including Region Band in junior high, Area Band all four years of high school and the honor of All State Band his senior year.

With school cancelled, he is getting ahead on college solo repertoire and working on school. This summer, he hopes to finish some college tours in Canyon before attending WTAMU in the fall.

With some extra time on his hands, Carter spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, band and COVID-19:

Parents: Jennifer and Scott Rybarski

What organizations are you involved in? Band and NHS

What are your plans after high school? Majoring in music education at West Texas A&M University

Who is your favorite teacher and why? Mrs. Markos has taught me how to appreciate what math has to offer and has overall made me a better student.

What is your favorite memory from high school? The 5A Area auditions when I made the All-State Band and placed top 3 in the state of Texas.

What will you miss most from high school? My band family.

What is something about you that most people do not know? I have never broken a bone.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself teaching a high school band in Texas.

How are you spending your time away from school due to COVID-19? Staying at home, practicing my saxophone, and going fishing every so often.

What gives you hope in these uncertain times? That this outbreak will allow the world as a whole to focus less on materialistic ideals and to concentrate on family values.