A 20-year-old Washington man pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity, both first degree felonies, in district court here.
Kelvin James Levi Jr. was sentenced to 360 days Washington County jail, 20 years deferred adjudication probation, $1,000 fine, court costs, 300 hours community service restitution, no contact with the victim in this case, stay away from Valero, no contact with criminal street organizations, no contact with the co-defendant in this case, drug/alcohol evaluation and treatment, provide DNA sample and urinalysis for his role in a shooting Nov. 18, 2018 in the 1700 block of Highway 105.
