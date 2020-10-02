Texas collected about $2.6 billion in state sales tax revenue in September, state Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Thursday. That total is 6.1% less than what the state collected in September 2019.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and low price of crude oil continue to weigh on the Texas economy and sales tax revenue,” Hegar said in a news release. “As was the case the last month, state sales tax receipts from all major sectors, other than retail trade, were down compared with the same month last year, with the steepest declines in the oil and gas-related sectors.”
