Seven students have completed the Blinn College District Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) Program and are now eligible to take the National Healthcare Association Certified Clinical Medical Assistant examination.
The program, which consists of 152 hours of classroom instruction and 48 hours of clinical work, was held in Brenham at Blinn’s A.W. Hodde Jr. Technical Education Center. Graduates were Ife Aynei, Sealy; Josof Athey, College Station; Melissa Grimaldo, Brenham; Diana Mendez, College Station; Keyhan Rezvan, College Station; Clarissa Rodriguez, Bryan; and Sarah Tallerine, Industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.