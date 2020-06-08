A Chappell Hill man was sentenced to 40 years in state jail after he pleaded guilty last week to a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to records filed at the Washington County District Clerk’s office, Manuel Humberto Saijas, 67, was indicted Aug. 27 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child or children for acts that occurred between 2013 and 2019 with at least three different children, one of whom was younger than 14 years old at the time of the offense. The indictment accused Saijas of touching the children’s genitalia.
