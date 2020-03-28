A shelter-in-place is not on the horizon for Washington County according to Washington County Judge John Durrenberger.

“I think we are going to trust our citizens to do the right thing,” Durrenberger told The Banner-Press Friday. “We are going to continue to encourage people to stay home and do the right thing.”

Durrenberger believes many residents are “doing the right thing” by noting the streets have been empty, kids are home from school, churches are holding virtual services and restaurants are delivering food instead of dine-in.

“At this time, the elected officials in Washington County believe it’s absolutely necessary for us to practice all the recommended social distancing practices,” he said. “We also believe it is necessary we empower people to self-regulate their lives rather than be told to do something.”

There are still instances where social distancing is not being adhered to, such as congregating at parks, basketball courts and many shoppers being too close in grocery stores.

“At this time, the court does not feel applying more stringent ordinances is the answer for today’s concerns,” Durrenberger said. “Whether you believe more government is the answer or less government is the answer is really irrelevant. The truth is, some will and some will not agree with the decisions.”

Durrenberger sent a news release to update residents of Washington County of COVID-19 cases.

In the last 48 hours, cases jumped quickly from one to five, Wednesday through Thursday. As more people get tested, numbers are expected to rise.

“While to most people this is concerning, in reality, it was certain to happen,” Durrenberger said. “They will also not be the last; this is only the begining. We can choose to panic, hoard supplies and shut down the county, or we can choose to be rational.”

Ages for the five confirmed cases range from 40 to 92 years of age. It is likely there are more unconfirmed cases in the county.

According to the release, local hospital emergency room volume is lower than average, emergency medical services (EMS)/911 call volume is lower than normal and primary care physician clinics are seeing less patients than ever before.

“As the virus spreads, changes and affects us differently here in Washington County, we are seeking the best sources of information from both local, regional, state and federal partners for solutions to our concern and issues,” Durrenberger said. “The decisions that we make today may not be the decisions that need to be made tomorrow. These are completely unprecedented times and we must remain open to decisions, discussions and planning that have never been utilized in other disasters.”

Durrenberger asked residents be “judicious” with social media, as recommended by local health authority William Loesch, M.D. and to get your news from “legitimate local sources in a limited fashion.”