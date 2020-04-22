The office of Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak says they made two arrests within an hour of a Tuesday armed robbery in Chappell Hill.

In a news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said they arrested 32-year-old Aparis Unique Higgs, of Round Rock, and 19-year-old Ricky Caldwell, also of Round Rock after a high speed chase.

It all started at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday when sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunoco convenience store in Chappell Hill to find someone “robbed the store of cash and departed in a vehicle traveling west on U.S. 290,” according to the release. “Once a vehicle description was obtained by on scene Deputies, Washington County 911 provided that information to all local law enforcement agencies, to include Lee and Bastrop Counties.”

DPS Trooper James Reaves assisted the sheriff’s deputies and command staff.

“Within the hour, deputies learned that a vehicle matching the description of the robbery suspect’s vehicle was observed near McDade, Texas resulting in a pursuit with speeds reaching 130 miles per hour and ended when the vehicle being spiked by State Troopers and Lee County law enforcement officials,” the release said. “The two individuals in the vehicle were arrested and charged in Lee County with Evading Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.”

Investigators with Washington County helped secure the scene in McDade.

“Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators traveled to McDade, assisted with the roadside investigation, and obtained evidence from the vehicle which resulted in both suspects being charged with the Chappell Hill aggravated robbery. The suspect vehicle was found to have fictitious license plates covering the actual plates on the vehicle.”

Apparently both suspects have long criminal histories. The sheriff’s office said Higgs, the female driver, is wanted in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio on various charges. The other male suspect, Caldwell, is wanted in Georgia with prior arrests in Florida and Georgia.

“Both Higgs and Caldwell have been charged with aggravated robbery and Justice of Peace Doug Zwiener issued warrants for their arrest,” the sheriff’s office said. “Their bonds were set at $250,000.00 each and both remain in the Lee County Jail.”