Otto Hanak's Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man found dead on U.S. 290.
According to a news release Friday, the sheriff's office said deputies responded Thursday to the 13000 block of U.S. 290 East to find a man dead in the area. According to a Google map search, the area is just west of the Brazos River and east of Meleski School Lane on U.S. 290. in Washington County.
