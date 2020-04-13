A 65-year-old Washington County man is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after a possible road rage incident last week.
According to a news release Monday from the office of Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, sheriff’s deputies and Texas Ranger Cody Rogers responded April 8 to the 7000 block of Highway 105 to find a “vehicular accident occurred which also resulted in gunshots being fired.”
Apparently, the shots were fired by 65-year-old Ellis Fletcher Morris Jr. after Morris “allegedly attempted to overtake several vehicles and allegedly cut into the path of” a 38-year-old Washington County man who was towing a utility trailer with a Chevy pickup.
When the 38-year-old man towing the trailer couldn’t stop upon Morris entering his lane, the sheriff’s office said a minor rear-end fender bender occurred, damaging Morris’ 2000 Lexus. The release said Morris immediately pulled over to the shoulder, but as the 38-year-old man towing the trailer passed him, “Morris fired several rounds from a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol at the pickup truck, striking his own driver side rearview mirror, as well as the passenger window, front tire, and bumper of the pickup tuck,” according to the release.
Sheriff’s deputies walked the road leading up to the scene of the initial accident and found enough evidence to tell them what might’ve happened.
“Deputies retraced the route traveled by both vehicles and were able to locate four spent .45 caliber rounds,” the release said.
Morris was booked into the Washington County Jail and Precinct One Justice of the Peace Douglas Zwiener issued him a $500,000 bond, which was posted the same day to secure his release.
