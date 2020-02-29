Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three suspects Wednesday for burglary after responding to a report of a burglary in progress in the 9000 block of Providence Street in Chappell Hill.
According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a witness observed two male individuals allegedly burglarizing a neighbor’s car, with another vehicle parked along the roadway.
