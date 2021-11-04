The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been notified of a new scam in the area.
According to the office, scammers are calling residents, identifying themselves as Washington County law enforcement and telling residents they have have a warrant for their arrest. The residents are told they will be arrested unless they comply with the scammer’s demands which usually consist of sending money.
