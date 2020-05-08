The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a 19-year-old on a fake ID charge.
According to a news release Friday, Sheriff Otto Hanak’s office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Volvo in the 800 block of U.S. 290 East. After detecting the smell of marijuana coming from the Volvo, the release said deputies conducted probable cause search. Though they didn’t find any illegal drugs during the search, they did find cause to arrest 19-year-old Washington County resident Jonathan Price Anderson on a felony charge.
