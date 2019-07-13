Public ticket sales are now under way for the Shinyribs concert at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. “‘Shinyribs’ will entertain you like no one else,” said Sharon Brass, booking representative for The Barnhill Center. “They are known for their Texas/New Orleans country blues mixed with country twang and even some big band swing.” More information and tickets are available at www.theBarnhillCenter.com or by calling 337-7580.
Public ticket sales are now under way for the Shinyribs concert at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. “Shinyribs’ will entertain you like no one else,” said Sharon Brass, booking representative for The Barnhill Center. “They are known for their Texas / New Orleans country blues mixed with country twang and even some big band swing.” More information and tickets are available at theBarnhillCenter.com or by calling 337-7580.
